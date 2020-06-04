Jordin Sparks Hopes To Lift Spirits With New Song ‘Unknown’: ‘We’ll Get Through This Together’

Jordin Sparks is hoping her music with lift people up during these unsettling times.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old singer shared a video to Instagram performing her new song “Unknown”, marking her first release since 2015.

“Music has always helped me through trying times in my life & I wrote this song with @jdoddwadd back in February based off of my own experiences… but it’s taken on a whole new meaning these past few weeks,” she captioned the post.

In the wake of the ongoing protests following George Floyd’s death, Sparks says, “I hope you can close your eyes and let this song take you where you need to go and release. Cry, scream, hug someone you love (if you can), thank God for another day…know that we’ll get through this together.”

The lyrics include: “So tell me, can You hold me? (hm) / Comfort me when I start feelin’ lonely (hm) / Sometimes I let my feelings control me (hm) / And a lotta people love me, but You know me.”

The “American Idol” alum went on to detail her recent experience protesting and the inspiration she felt after seeing everyone come together to support the Black community.

“@_danaisaiah and I marched yesterday in Hollywood. It was so beautiful to see the people from every walk of life come together and rise in solidarity with and for the black community,” wrote Sparks. “Sending so much love to those who feel the burden and heavy weight of what’s been going on. Use it to propel yourself forward in action. SPEAK UP FOR WHATS RIGHT EVEN IF YOUR VOICE SHAKES.”