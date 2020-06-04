Coco Gauff, 16, Says: ‘If You Listen To Black Music… If You Have Black Friends, Then This Is Your Fight Too’

Tennis player Coco Gauff may only be 16-years-old, but she is letting her voice be heard.

Gauff recently attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Delray Beach, Fla. and took time to speak with the crowd. The athlete expressed the importance of stepping up and speaking out no matter your walk of life.

“We must, first, love each other no matter what. We must have the tough conversations with my friends. I’ve been spending all week having tough conversations trying to educate my non-black friends on how they can help the movement,” she said. “It’s in your hands to vote for my future, for my brother’s future and for your future. So, that’s one way to make change.”

“You need to use your voice,” Gauff asserted. “No matter how big or how small your platform is, you need to use your voice. I saw a Dr. [Martin Luther] King [Jr.] quote that said, ‘The silence of the good people is worse than the brutality of the bad people.'”

Gauff said it was important to not be silent. She also brought attention to how this issue goes deeper than skin colour.

“You need to not be silent because if you are choosing silence then you are choosing the side of the oppressor,” she stated. “So, I’ve heard many things this past week and one of the things I heard is, ‘Well, it’s not my problem.’ So, this is what I have to tell you this: If you listen to black music, if you like black culture, if you have black friends, then this is your fight too.”

“This is not just about George Floyd. This is about Trayvon Martin. This is about Eric Garner. This is about Breonna Taylor. This is about stuff that’s been happening — I was eight years old when Trayvon Martin was killed,” she said. “So, why am I here at 16 still demanding change?”

Gauff was not afraid to share her emotions.

“It breaks my heart because I’m fighting for the future for my brothers,” Gauff expressed. “I’m fighting for the future for my future kids. I’m fighting for the future for my future grandchildren. So, we must change now and I promise to always use my platform to spread vital information.”

Her speech had a resounding effect on retired pro Chanda Rubin and United States Tennis Association president Patrick Galbraith.

