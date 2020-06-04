Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down ‘All Lives Matter’ Trolls On Post Asking For Justice For Breonna Taylor

Kate Beckinsale has been using her Instagram account to support Black Lives Matter, protesters and call out systemic racism.

While her posts have received overwhelming support, Beckinsale has been firm in responding to “All Lives Matter” trolls.

On Wednesday, Beckinsale shared a post calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was killed by police in Kentucky.

“I join thousands of others in asking you to bring posthumous justice to Breonna Taylor, who was shot eight times in her bed by the Louisville Metro Police after they invaded her apartment looking for a drug trafficker already in custody,” Beckinsale wrote, directing her comments to Lousiville Mayor Greg Fischer before quoting Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer.

“‘I want justice for her. I want them to say her name. There’s no reason Breonna should be dead at all,'” she writes.

“Breonna Taylor was an award-winning emergency medical technician and first responder in Louisville, who loved helping her patients and her community, and who made other people’s lives better. She protected you and your city. Now it’s your responsibility to show her the same respect,” the post reads.

Beckinsale’s comments were mostly met with support from fans, but the actress hit back at a few trolls in the comments who told her if she was going to talk about Taylor’s death, she also needed to talk about David Dorn. Dorn was a retired Black police officer who was killed after responding to looters at a pawnshop.

“Ok, now do David Dorn. #alllivesmatter,” a commenter wrote to which Beckinsale quickly shut down.

“What’s really sad is you being pushy on a post about a woman’s death and saying ‘what about someone else’ actually does a disservice to the person you are trying to illuminate,” she responded. “It’s a f***ing tragedy too, but you will stop people from honouring him since you are being mean spirited and co-opting him with a slogan which offends.”

Urging the commenter to “serve him better,” Beckinsale remarked: “All these deaths are tragic and could ALL have been avoided. ALL. Someone posting about one does not imply not caring about another. Don’t make a fight where there isn’t a fight, it’s disrespecting both and all.”