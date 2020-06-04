Kanye West Sets Up College Fund For George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Kanye West. Photo: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill File
Kanye West. Photo: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill File

Kanye West is making certain George Floyd’s daughter will get a good education.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Calls Out Donald Trump

The “Jesus Walks” rapper has set up a college savings fund to fully cover tuition for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, according to TMZ. Additionally, West made separate donations to Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor’s families to help cover legal fees.

West, 42, made additional donations to Black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago and across the United States. In total, it is reported that West has made $2 million worth of donations.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Dominates Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebs List

The Yeezy mastermind’s charitable acts come at a time of heightened tension in the U.S. as the Black Lives Matter movement stands up in the aftermath of Floyd’s death while in police custody.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP