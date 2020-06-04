Kanye West Sets Up College Fund For George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter

Kanye West is making certain George Floyd’s daughter will get a good education.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper has set up a college savings fund to fully cover tuition for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, according to TMZ. Additionally, West made separate donations to Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor’s families to help cover legal fees.

West, 42, made additional donations to Black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago and across the United States. In total, it is reported that West has made $2 million worth of donations.

The Yeezy mastermind’s charitable acts come at a time of heightened tension in the U.S. as the Black Lives Matter movement stands up in the aftermath of Floyd’s death while in police custody.