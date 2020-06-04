Scholarship Honouring George Floyd Announced At Memorial Service

Mourners came to pay tribute to the late George Floyd at a memorial service in Minneapolis, the first of three services set to take place throughout the U.S.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Ludacris, T.I. and wife Tiny, Kevin Hart, Tyrese Gibson and more.

During the service, reported Fox 10 Phoenix, North Central University president Dr. Scott Hagen announced the Minneapolis university is starting a scholarship in Floyd’s name, awarded to students of colour in Floyd’s honour.

Hagen also challenged other universities to follow suit.

RELATED: Gayle King Gets Emotional As She Discusses George Floyd’s Death, Being Worried For Her Son’s Safety

“I am now challenging every university president in the United States to establish your own George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund,” Dr. Hagen said.

According to E! News, the audience at the memorial loudly applauded the scholarship announcement.

Among those who spoke at the memorial was Benjamin Crump, attorney for Lloyd’s family. He addressed the recent autopsy that revealed Floyd had contracted and recovered from COVID-19. He made clear that the coronavirus had nothing to do with his late client’s death.

“It was not the coronavirus pandemic that killed George Floyd. I want to make it clear on the record,” he said. “It was the other pandemic we’re far too familiar with in America. That pandemic of racism and discrimination that killed George Floyd.”

RELATED: Rev. Al Sharpton Eulogizes George Floyd In Minneapolis Memorial, First Of 3

Floyd was eulogized by civil rights leader and MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton.

“Some have looted and done other things and none of us in this family condones looting or violence,” said Sharpton. “There’s a difference between those calling for peace and those calling for quiet. Some of you don’t want peace. You just want quiet. You just want us to shut up and suffer in silence.”

He continued to speak of the protesters. “The overwhelming majority of people marching weren’t breaking windows. They were trying to break barriers,” he said. “They weren’t trying to steal nothing. They were trying to get back the justice you stole from us.”