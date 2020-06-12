Chad Brownlee Apologizes For Sharing Anti-Semitic Image: ‘I Messed Up Big Time’

Canadian country singer Chad Brownlee has unequivocally apologized after posting a conspiracy theory image criticized as racist and anti-Semitic on his social media accounts.

The Kelowna, B.C.,-born musician shared the post in question on Tuesday and then deleted it, however, some social media users managed to capture a screengrab of it.

The manipulated image depicts Jewish-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros with a chessboard and pieces made up of protesters and the COVID-19 molecule.

Soros has been the target of many right-wing conspiracy theories, including claims he’s funding anti-fascist activists in the protests against racism and police brutality in the United States.

After an initial apology on Twitter last week for how the image “could be perceived as racist,” on Friday, Brownlee issued a second, much more clear apology after serious reflection.

“This past week I made a life-altering mistake,” he began. “What became so embarrassingly apparent was that I knew very little about the Jewish community, its history, and the extremely hurtful antisemitic symbolism that has been used against it.

“The image I posted is racist and highly offensive. The assertion that Jews ‘control’ global politics is an antisemitic stereotype first used in the 19th century.”

Brownlee aded, “A sincere apology means owning one’s mistake, not apologizing for how others perceive the mistake. I realize that now and I am truly sorry for posting that image. But I know that saying sorry just doesn’t cut it. Not even close.

The singer explained that he has been in conversation with representatives from Jewish organizations, and will be paying a visit to the Holocaust Education Centre in Vancouver to meet with leaders, along with making a donation to the centre.

Reflecting on racism more generally, he announced he will also be making a donation to the NAACP and the family of George Floyd.

Reacting to social media anger over the post, Brownlee, 35, originally wrote on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he apologizes for sharing an image “that was wrong, inappropriate and could be perceived as racist.”

He added his “intention in posting the image was nothing of the sort,” although he acknowledges “how people could easily have seen it that way.”

I apologize for any hurt this may have caused pic.twitter.com/aA0UWoktjP — Chad Brownlee (@ChadBrownlee) June 3, 2020

