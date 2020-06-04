Charlamagne Tha God Said Rush Limbaugh Debate Was ‘A Waste Of My Time’

Charlamagne tha God enjoys having debates with guests of different mindsets, but he said he took nothing away from his chat with Rush Limbaugh.

Charlemagne spoke with Limbaugh on Monday’s edition of “The Breakfast Club”. The two were clearly at odds over issues of “white privilege” and the Black Lives Matter movement. Charlamagne appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Global‘s “The Late Show” and told Stephen Colbert the chat was ultimately useless.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Delivers Speech Against Racism

“What really bothered me about that conversation was, after I left that conversation I felt like it wasn’t productive,” he told Colbert. “I have no problem talking to people from the other side but I just have to feel like that’s really your truth. I don’t know if I got that from Rush, it felt like more of a performance.”

“It didn’t feel productive, it felt like a waste of my time,” Charlamagne added. “I always say that right now, America’s being exposed for the illusion it’s always been,” he explained. “America advertises itself as an all-inclusive resort, but it’s really a private club founded by old rich white men for rich white men, and they make the rules.”

On Monday’s show, Limbaugh said, “I don’t buy into the notion of white privilege. I think that’s a liberal, political construct right along the lines of political correctness.”

Adding, “It’s designed to intimidate and get people to shut up and admit they’re guilty of doing things they haven’t done. I don’t have any white privilege.”

Charlamagne retorted, “You’re being delusional.”

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Shuns U.S. President

“We’re all caught up in this web of white supremacy,” Charlamagne told Colbert on Wednesday. “And nothing is gon’ get us out of that web until you have more privileged white men who are willing to dismantle that system.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.