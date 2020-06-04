Russell Wilson Recalls A Time He Was The Subject Of A Racist Encounter

Russell Wilson joined ESPN this week to share his own experiences with racism.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback focused on the Black Lives Matter protests during his interview.

“When you think about the idea of Black Lives Matter, they do matter,” Russell said. “The reality is that, me as a Black person, people are getting murdered on the street, people are getting shot down, and the understanding that it’s not like that for every other race. It’s like that in particular for the Black community. I think about my stepson, I think about my daughter, I think about our new baby boy on the way, and it’s staggering to watch these things happen right in front of our faces, so I have a heavy heart right now.”

Wilson and Ciara have two children Sienna, 3, and Future, 6, who the singer shares with ex-Future. She is also pregnant with a baby boy.

“Being Black is a real thing in America,” he said. “It’s a real thing in the sense of the history and the pain, even my own family, personally.”

Wilson then recalled one particular time right after he won the 2014 Super Bowl where he was waiting in line for breakfast at a restaurant in California.

An older white man said to him “That’s not for you.”

“And I said, ‘Huh? Excuse me?’ I thought he was joking at first,” Russell said. “My back was kind of turned. I had just come off a Super Bowl and everything else, so if somebody is talking to me that way, you think about [a different] circumstance and how people talk to you. In that moment, I really went back to being young and not putting my hands in my pocket and that experience. That was a heavy moment for me right there. I was like, man, this is really still real, and I’m on the West Coast. This is really real right now.”

“That really pained my heart. But in the midst of that, what I understood was — and [what] my dad always taught me was — to not lash back out in that moment because then it becomes something that’s hard to deal with. So I said, ‘Excuse me, sir, but I don’t appreciate you speaking to me that way.’ He just kind of walked off. But in that little glimpse, even though it didn’t turn into something, what if it did? That’s the sad part about this, what we’re talking about,” he added.

Wilson is one of many celebs who have shared their own experiences with racism including John Boyega and Meghan Markle.