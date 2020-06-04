‘Space Force’ Star Hector Duran Talks Working With Steve Carell, John Malkovich In New Netflix Comedy

Actor Hector Duran can currently be seen in Netflix’s new comedy “Space Force”, starring Steve Carell as General Mark Naird, tapped by the White House to lead the newest branch of America’s armed forces.

Duran plays Julia Diaz, a Space Force recruit “who’s pretty much always dreamed of being an astronaut, which is challenging because English is his second language, but that makes for a lot of humour,” he explains.

Given the heavyweight cast of the show, which is co-created by Carell and Greg Daniels, former showrunner of “The Office”, Duran admits working with that calibre of talent was an amazing experience.

“Working with Steve Carell, Greg Daniels, John Malkovich, it’s pretty much every actor’s dream come true,” he says. “Just being able to be in the presence of these geniuses, it’s like taking a masterclass in comedy. I honestly feel so blessed to be a part of this major project.”

As Duran explains, he felt compelled to up his own game. “One thing I noticed was that John Malkovich, on the set, has his script in a binder, and there’s notes behind every page,” says Duran. “So he’s really taken the time to go through the script, figure out what the intentions are, where the jokes are, and I feel like that forces everyone else in the cast to raise their standards as well.”

Working with Carell, he adds, “was a masterful learning experience. I got to see how he’ll do different variations of each take, and whatever gets the most laughs is the one they’ll stick with. He’s constantly improving even as we’re filming.”

While Duran hasn’t yet heard whether “Space Force” will be picked up for a second season, he jokingly shares that his big takeaway from the experience was that “I really need to work on my comedy game, because these guys are masters at what they do.”

“Space Force” is streaming now.