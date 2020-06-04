LeBron James Hits Back Fox News’ Laura Ingraham For Defending Drew Brees’ Kneeling Comments

LeBron James is speaking out against Laura Ingraham.

The basketball pro, 35, slammed the Fox News host after she defending footballer Drew Brees’ comments about taking the knee.

Following the outbreak of protests around the world, in solidarity of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, Brees told Yahoo that he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Brees’ comments were about the protests launched by Colin Kaepernick in 2016 as a response to police brutality against Black men and women.

RELATED: Drew Brees Apologizes For ‘Taking The Knee’ Comment: It ‘Lacked Awareness’ And ‘Compassion’

After Ingraham’s support of Brees hit social media, where she claimed “he’s allowed to have an opinion,” James hit back.

“If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on,” he wrote to Twitter referencing the time Ingraham told James to “shut up and dribble” when he expressed himself. “Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply f**kin’ tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here? 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

RELATED: LeBron James Shares Video Of Peaceful Protesters Chanting ‘I Can’t Breathe’ In Memory Of George Floyd

He added, “And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see.”

Following his comments, Brees apologized, “It breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” he wrote. “I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”