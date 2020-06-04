LeBron James Hits Back Fox News’ Laura Ingraham For Defending Drew Brees’ Kneeling Comments

LeBron James is speaking out against Laura Ingraham.
The basketball pro, 35, slammed the Fox News host after she defending footballer Drew Brees’ comments about taking the knee.
Following the outbreak of protests around the world, in solidarity of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, Brees told Yahoo that he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”
Brees’ comments were about the protests launched by Colin Kaepernick in 2016 as a response to police brutality against Black men and women.
After Ingraham’s support of Brees hit social media, where she claimed “he’s allowed to have an opinion,” James hit back.
“If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on,” he wrote to Twitter referencing the time Ingraham told James to “shut up and dribble” when he expressed himself. “Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply f**kin’ tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here? 🤦🏾♂️.”
CHANGE!!! #ShutUpAndDribbleThisPowerfulBlackManComingFullSteam💨💨💨💨💨
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020
He added, “And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see.”
Following his comments, Brees apologized, “It breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” he wrote. “I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.