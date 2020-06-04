Nick Viall Recalls Brief Arrest 10 Years Ago: I Was Let Off ‘Because I Was White’

Nick Viall is looking back at an “eye-opening experience” from 10 years ago.

Amid the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter protests, the “Bachelor” alum, 39, recalled his brief arrest, which Viall claims he was let off “because I was white.”

“I did want to tell you guys a story, a story about the first time I was arrested. By first, I mean only time. I was detained. It was about 10 years ago. I was still living in Milwaukee,” he told “The Viall Files” listeners on Wednesday. “I went out to the bars with my best friend and my girlfriend at the time and his girlfriend at the time, now wife.”

But while leaving for the night, and searching for his friend, Viall says, “This cop comes up to me and goes, ‘Get out of here!’ Starts screaming at me, cussing. I’m like, ‘Yeah, no problem, man. Just gonna grab my friend and I’ll be out of here.’ And then for whatever reason … he just did a beeline over to me and said, ‘You’re under arrest.’”

Viall remembered being “thrown” into a police van and saw “one other white kid and a bunch of black young men.”

But thanks to his girlfriend and another officer, Viall says he got off. “Thankfully, he went and found the arresting officer and convinced him to let me go.”

After being let go, Viall says he will “never forget” what the arresting officer said to him next: “We shouldn’t be arresting people like you.”

“It was so clear to me at the time that what he meant was because I’m white, and it was so obvious. And he said it to me in a way, and I remember being, like, so offended by him saying that, because he said it to me as if I would acknowledge what he said, being like, ‘Yeah, why are you arresting me?’ Like I would agree with him,” he said.

“It was just such an eye-opening moment. Like, holy s**t, this stuff still goes on. There’s no doubt in my mind that the only reason I was let off that night was because I was white.”