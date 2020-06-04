Olivia Jade Donates To The National Bail Out After Tone-Deaf Post

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, has donated to the National Bail Out after facing backlash for an Instagram post that many called “tone-deaf.”

In a lengthy Instagram story, the influencer called on her followers to “use white privilege to stop racism” which caused many to point out that white privilege is also what will stop her parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, from facing a long prison sentence in the college admissions scandal.

“Speak up!!! If you see something that doesn’t look right… do something!!!! THIS NEEDS TO BE CHANGED FOREVER!,” she wrote. “And as a person who was born into privilege based on my skin colour and financial situation, I was not always aware that these issues were still so present. And that makes me feel awful. But that also fuels me. It makes me want to learn more and do more and be better for all my beautiful black friends and any other person who faces discrimination.”

In a campaign started by Toni Adeyemi, Jade used the Instagram filter to decide on what cause she would give to, ultimately landing on the National Bail Out Fund.

She then challenged other friends to take part, including Anastasia Karanikolaou.