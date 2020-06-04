Oprah To Host Two-Night Special Focused On Race: ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

As protests continue throughout the world in response to the tragic death of George Floyd, Oprah Winfrey wants to promote a conversation about racism in America.

On Thursday, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced plans for a two-night special next week, “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?”

The special — which will air on Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10 — will simulcast on OWN, along with the 18 other Discovery-owned networks. In addition, it will also stream for free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family TVE apps, as well as OWN’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels, and will be made available on Discovery’s global platforms in more than 200 countries and territories.

The special will feature Winfrey speaking directly with a range of Black thought leaders, activists and artists about systematic racism and the current state of America.

“I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here,” said Winfrey in the announcement. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

The in-depth conversations offer insight and tangible plans to answer the questions “What matters now?” “What matters next?” and “Where do we go from here?.”

Featured guests will include politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us”), professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt (author of Biased); journalist and Pulitzer prize-winning founder of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones; historian and author Ibram Kendi (How to be an Anti-Racist), award-winning actor David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

“As a network dedicated to supporting and uplifting Black lives, OWN is committed to providing our community with important dialogue and helpful resources in this challenging time as we mourn the murder of George Floyd and ask ourselves how can we come together to create meaningful change,” said OWN president Tina Perry. “I am proud that our Discovery family has joined us to amplify this message in solidarity.”

“There is no one like Oprah to bring us all together at this critical moment in our history to offer insights, perspective and action,” added David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, Inc. “We are honoured to partner with OWN and use our global reach to amplify this important discussion about the global issues of economic and social justice and equality to a potential audience of one billion people across more than 200 markets in a way that only Discovery can.”