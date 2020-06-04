Carine Roitfeld Issues Apology For ‘Tone Deaf’ Photo

Carine Roitfeld is apologizing for a recent Instagram post.

The CR Fashion Book founder, 65, issued an apology Thursday after being called “tone deaf” for her post following George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer.

While joining many celebrities sharing messages of support, Roitfeld chose to share a photo of herself hugging Black model Anok Yai. She captioned the shot, “Miss you.”

To defend her photo, Roitfeld also replied to a comment writing, “Anok is not a Black woman, she is my friend.”

After being called “tone deaf” by a number of her followers, Roitfeld apologized.

“I am learning from this experience and will continue to use my platform and voice to create opportunities for change,” Roitfeld said. “Anok you are a beautiful, strong and talented Black woman and I meant absolutely no harm. I only meant to send a message of support to you and your family. I vow to continue to focus my efforts and stand up to these injustices to support and further create opportunities that amplify the Black community and their voices in the fight against systemic racism.”

“Please know that I have read all of your comments and I hear you,” she continued. “I made a grave error and ask not to be judged by my words, but by my actions now and going forward.”

Yai acknowledged Roitfeld’s apology, commenting with a prayer hand and two heart emojis.