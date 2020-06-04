BAFTAs Announce Most Diverse Nominations Ever For The 2020 Television Awards

The BAFTA awards saw an increase in the diversity of nominations this year for the Television and Craft Awards.

This year’s shortlist was announced on Thursday morning and according to Variety, the British awards saw nominees of colour increase of 22 per cent.

A few of the nominations included “Sex Education‘s” Ncuti Gatwa, Guz Khan in “Man Like Mobeen’s”, “Home’s” Youssef Kerkour, Jasmine Jobson in “Top Boy’s” and “The End of the F***ing World’s” Naomi Ackie.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Skipped BAFTAs To Be At Daughter’s Surgery

Much like the Oscars, the BAFTA awards faced criticism for their show earlier this year which lacked diversity.

President of the BAFTAs, Prince William, commented on it during his speech, “We find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to address diversity in the sector. That cannot be right in this day and age.”

He also promised there was a review underway to change things in the future.

RELATED: Prince William Meets Joaquin Phoenix At The BAFTAs And Praises ‘Joker’: ‘It Blew My Mind’

“We’ve had many, many meetings — we’ve had amazing discussions and debates and ideas thrown at us. It is really such a great debate that is going on at the moment,” Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s director of awards and membership, told Variety about the change that has happened since February.

The committee has been working with BAFTA members but also want “to work with people that we haven’t had those conversations with before. We want to be open to everyone. We want everyone’s input.”