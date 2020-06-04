‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Writes Lengthy Letter To Be Read On Podcast, Makes Claims Of New Evidence In His Case, Abuse In Prison

Joe Exotic is speaking out from behind bars.

The self-described “Tiger King”, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year sentence for hiring a hit man to murder rival Carole Baskin. He sent a three-page letter to podcaster Josh Belcher, asking for his words to be read on the “John Belcher Uncharted” podcast.

“I wrote him on a whim because, like most of America, I was fascinated by the Netflix documentary,” says Belcher of how he came to be in contact with the controversial zoo owner, subject of the wildly popular Netflix docuseries. “Knowing that a phone interview wasn’t possible, I offered to read a statement from him for my listeners.

In his lengthy letter, Joe Exotic declares that “wrong has been done” and hopes that President Trump will “make this right” by granting him a pardon.

He also details new evidence alleging that “two Assistant U.S. Attorneys, two FBI agents and a federal wildlife agent all conspired to commit perjury.”

In addition, he that he is being abused in prison. “I have scars from the skin coming off of my arms from being strapped in a chair so tight and so long just for demanding answers,” he states.

He concludes his letter by writing, “Keep my story alive.”

The episode can be heard in its entirety below: