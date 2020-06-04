Dwyane Wade Defends Gabrielle Union’s Discrimination Complaint, Reveals Their Family Was Stalked After Her Initial Statement

Dwyane Wade is speaking out in defence of his wife, Gabrielle Union.

This week, Union filed a discrimination complaint again “America’s Got Talent” producers where she accused NBC’s Paul Telegdy of threatening her for speaking out against racism on set. NBC is denying all claims.

Wade has now spoken out, defending Union and revealing that after her claims, their house was stalked.

“Y’all have deemed her a liar after months of trying to inform y’all of the issues in the work place and also make sure other employees of colour that comes after her won’t have the same experiences,” Wade wrote. “Instead of looking thru the lens of someone who has been an advocate for the Black and Brown community, for women and for rape victims.”

“So instead of making sure your work environment is a a better place for everyone. Y’all have decided that she what? Made it all up because she lost a job? She’s a Black women in Hollywood she has lost out on many jobs,” he continued.

Adding, “When these negotiations started my house started being watched and my family started being followed. My daughter couldn’t even go to swim class without us being trailed by people looking for answers. Well y’all have the answers and y’all still don’t wanna listen to them.”

Union had been fighting “AGT” for months after she claimed she was fired for pointing out racism and other issues on set.