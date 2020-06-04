‘Woke’ Herman Munster’s Speech From 1965 Sitcom Episode Is Going Viral Over Its Timely Message

In 1965, “The Munsters” was one of the hottest shows on television, a sitcom about a family of actual monsters who thought they were the normal ones and it was everyone else who were the weirdos.

Meanwhile, the civil rights movement was in full swing, with numerous incidents of police responding to peaceful protests with violence and an overwhelming show of force.

Now, more than a half-century later, a speech from Munster family patriarch Herman (the late Fred Gwynn) is going viral thanks to its powerful message, as timely then as it is today.

The video was posted by retired NBA player Rex Chapman, who later became known for creating the “block or charge” meme.

The clip comes from an episode in which Herman gives some fatherly advice to his werewolf son Eddie (Butch Patrick) after he was bullied at school for being different from the other kids.

“The lesson I want you to learn is it doesn’t matter what you look like. If you’re tall or short; or fat or thin; or ugly or handsome — like your father — or you can be black, or yellow, or white,” Herman explains.

“It doesn’t matter,” he concludes. “What does matter is the size of your heart and the strength of your character.”

Herman Munster’s words of wisdom in 1965. Still no lies told… pic.twitter.com/EdAJ0BhrZI — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 4, 2020

Fittingly, Chapman’s tweet — which has already been viewed 1.6 million times — was retweeted by none other than Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, who wrote, “Herman gets it!”

Chapman’s tweet was also retweeted by “Celebrity Game Night” host Jane Lynch and actress Holly Robinson Peete.