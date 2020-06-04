Ben Affleck has a very private Instagram account.

The account was discovered by a fan reports Just Jared and is only followed by three people, two of those being his girlfriend Ana de Armas and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The “Gone Girl” star is currently following 14 people.

His bio read, “just a dad who sometimes makes movies.” But he has also linked to his charity Eastern Congo Initiative.

Apart from his private account, Affleck has a public account where he shares his work and subjects that are important to him.