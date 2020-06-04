Machine Gun Kelly Joins Travis Barker To Cover Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’ For #BlackLivesMatter

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly is joining forces with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and they’re ready to protest.

In support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and everyone taking to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, the duo recorded a furious new cover version of Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name”.

They also released a new music video, featuring the two in the studio (social distancing, with Kelly wearing a mask), intercut with footage of protesters and police clad in riot gear.

He took to Twitter to promote the release, writing that Rage Against the Machine “wrote this song in 1992. it’s been 28 years since, and every word still applies.”

they wrote this song in 1992. it’s been 28 years since, and every word still applies.

me and @travisbarker wanted to bring it back for these times…https://t.co/nm4g1WHUqZ — 🙇🏼‍♂️ Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile, it appears as if the recording of both the song and video were done at lightning speed; on Wednesday evening, he revealed he would be cutting the cover, enlisting Barker’s help via social media.