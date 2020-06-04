Kourtney Kardashian Wants To ‘Educate’ Herself More While Teaching Her Children About Black History

Kourtney Kardashian is taking on the “responsibility” to teach her children about racial equality.

In an Instagram post, Kardashian admitted that as a mother it is hard to talk about the protests as she wants to protect them from “anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe.”

“The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable,” the mother of three wrote. “I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year.”

She shares three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with her ex-Scott Disick.

“I encourage other mothers to join me in using this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything,” she continued.

Adding, “Allow conversation without judgement, and learn from our children too. We don’t know it all. My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together. I’ve felt like I’ve always been on the right side of this, but I have a lot to learn and want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person.”