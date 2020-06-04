Kanye West Joins Protesters In Chicago

By Jamie Samhan.

Kanye West joined protesters in Chicago on Thursday night.

Hours after he donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmoud Arbery, as well as paid Floyd’s daughter, Gianna’s, full college tuition, West hit the streets to show his support for the #BlackLivesMatter marches.

West’s team contacted organizers on Wednesday expressing that the singer wanted to join the march that was heading to the Chicago Police Department.

Fans of West turned to Twitter expressing their gratitude that he showed up.

While others pointed out that as an active supporter of Donald Trump, he appears to be playing both sides.

As of this point, West did not make any speeches but quietly walked alongside the chanting protesters.

