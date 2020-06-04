Kanye West Joins Protesters In Chicago

Kanye West joined protesters in Chicago on Thursday night.

Hours after he donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmoud Arbery, as well as paid Floyd’s daughter, Gianna’s, full college tuition, West hit the streets to show his support for the #BlackLivesMatter marches.

West’s team contacted organizers on Wednesday expressing that the singer wanted to join the march that was heading to the Chicago Police Department.

It appears Kayne West has joined a march after speakers called for CPS to cancel its contract with CPD in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/55JlTkmTG9 — armando l sanchez (@mandophotos) June 5, 2020

Fans of West turned to Twitter expressing their gratitude that he showed up.

Kanye west said nothing. he just showed tf up. https://t.co/OtmX7OvsMH — $ (@KrystinaInez) June 5, 2020

While others pointed out that as an active supporter of Donald Trump, he appears to be playing both sides.

Ppl have a short memory about @kanyewest. Don’t forget he‘s still Team MAGA, or his tax shelter ‘charity’. He doesn’t care about your causes. He goes where the attention is. Latest donation is just affordable publicity (links in comments) #chicago #chicagoprotests #GeorgeFloyd — Dino (@dinodeanfd) June 5, 2020

This means literally nothing until @kanyewest stops publicly supporting Donald Trump and instead condemns him. — BoostIdol (@BoostIdol80) June 4, 2020

Even w the best of intentions, #KanyeWest can't bring himself to denounce his man!😒

Great gesture,but still won't redeem you from your irresponsibility …for me, at least. Perhaps realization struck that "slavery wasn't really a choice after all" !? — Kez~Judeיהודה♑ (@K_eziahO) June 5, 2020

As of this point, West did not make any speeches but quietly walked alongside the chanting protesters.