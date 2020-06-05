Academy Responds After David Oyelowo Reveals The Organization Rebuked ‘Selma’ Cast Over ‘I Can’t Breathe’ T-Shirts Protesting Eric Garner Death

(L to R) "Selma" actors E. Roger Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Omar Dorsey, John Lavelle, Stephan James, Kent Faulcon, David Oyelowo, Lorraine Toussaint, director Ava DuVernay, Tessa Thompson, Andre Holland, and Colman Domingo wear "I Can't Breathe" t-shirts to protest the death of Eric Garner at the New York Public Library on December 14, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Six years ago, Eric Garner — a 43-year-old Black man — died after being placed in a chokehold by an NYPD officer. His final words: “I can’t breathe.”

At the time, David Oyelowo was promoting his role as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in “Selma”, the Ava DuVernay-directed film about the slain civil rights icon’s famed marches from Selma, Alabama to to state capitol of Montgomery.

In a “Screen Talks” Q&A that also included actors Noel Clarke and Andrea Riseborough, Oyelowo revealed that he and his fellow cast members decided to address Garner’s death by wearing “I Can’t Breathe” t-shirts to the film’s premiere.

RELATED: David Oyelowo On Racial And Gender Bias In Hollywood: ‘I Will Always Be An Advocate For Diversity’

That move, he said, earned the film a rebuke from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I remember at the premiere of ‘Selma’ us wearing ‘I Can’t Breathe’ t-shirts in protest. Members of the Academy called in to the studio and our producers saying, ‘How dare they do that? Why are they stirring s**t?’ and ‘We are not going to vote for that film because we do not think it is their place to be doing that,'” he explained.

“It’s part of why that film didn’t get everything that people think it should’ve got and it birthed #OscarsSoWhite,” Oyelowo added. “They used their privilege to deny a film on the basis of what they valued in the world.”

The film’s director confirmed that Oyelowo’s recollection was a “true story.”

Now, the Academy has responded to DuVernay and Oyelowo’s claims on Twitter calling their earlier actions “unacceptable”.

The organization previously tweeted about their commitment to “do [their] part” following the death of George Floyd.

The entire conversation can be seen in the video below.