Anna Kendrick Reveals She Was Shocked When The ‘Totally Peaceful’ Protest She Was At Turned ‘Alarming’ After She Left

Anna Kendrick paid a virtual visit to “The Late Late Show” this week to tell host James Corden about a disquieting experience after participating in a “totally peaceful” Black Lives Matter protest this week.

“My experience was really positive,” she told Corden. “It was really moving and meaningful. And I found it to be totally peaceful. And I had been nervous about going because, you know, there has been violence, but it was so wonderful.”

Or at least that was the case while she was there. According to Kendrick, “I actually left after a few hours because I am an old lady and can only be on my feet in the sun for so long, obviously.”

RELATED: Anna Kendrick Has Gotten Super Obsessed With LEGOs In Quarantine

All that positive energy she’d experienced, however, evaporated shortly after she made her exit.

“I had a funny experience where, I looked at my phone after about 20 minutes after leaving and I saw that there were rubber bullets being fired. Then, that a cop car was on fire,” she explained.

“And at first, I honestly thought that that’s a mistake, like, that can’t be true; I was just there,” she added.

“So, it is really a confusing time to have been there and been like — you know when a situation is escalating and things are about to go crazy and the situation feels fraught,” she said. “And it just wasn’t that. So, it was pretty alarming to see so soon after leaving.”