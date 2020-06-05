Seth Rogen, Kacey Musgraves, More React As Buffalo, N.Y. Police Officers Caught On Video Pushing 75-Year-Old To Ground

An elderly man falls after appearing to be shoved by riot police during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Buffalo, New York, U.S. June 4, 2020 in this still image taken from video.

Two Buffalo, New York, police officers were suspended without pay on Thursday after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, as protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued into their tenth night.

The video taken by a reporter from local public radio station WBFO and posted on its website and Twitter account shows the white-haired man approaching a line of officers in riot gear. One officer pushes him with a baton and a second one with his hand. The sound of a crack is heard and then blood trickles from the man’s head. The man, who is white, is not identified.

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

“I was deeply disturbed by the video,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement. “After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening.”

The incident drew widespread condemnation on social media as protesters returned to the streets of several U.S. cities to demonstrate against police brutality.

The likes of Seth Rogen and Kacey Musgraves were among celebrities reacting to the video.

Again, if they’re doing this to old white men ON camera, imagine what the fuck is happening off camera. https://t.co/aWM1sl8wRj — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 5, 2020

I just called Buffalo Police Dept. @BPDAlerts to demand the firing of Officer Aaron Torgalski (the one who seriously hurt the elderly man & wouldn’t help him) They told me to call Buffalo Police HQ about it instead. In case anyone feels as sickened as I do: (716) 851-4444 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) June 5, 2020

I'm not sure why we would need to sign a petition to make this happen but I just did. Protect and serve?

Buffalo Police Department : FIRE POLICE OFFICE AARON TORGALSKI – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/asOidX0TgI via @Change — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) June 5, 2020

Re: that awful video. Buffalo PD officially said that the man tripped & fell. If we didn’t have video there would have been no accountability. Why? Because one “bad apple” pushed him down but 20 “good apples” would have let him get away with it. It’s systemic. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 5, 2020

@NYGovCuomo The Buffalo Police Department LIED in their statement. We know that because we have VIDEO. The elderly man went up to talk to the police men and one threw him back and he fell and now has a skull fracture. ACCOUNTABILITY. https://t.co/gvksADn7Ti — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) June 5, 2020

THIS IS WHAT HE THINKS LAW & ORDER LOOKS LIKE….. https://t.co/lRKt0FrFSS — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) June 5, 2020

To every single cop in this video that walked by that poor man bleeding out of his head after he was OBVIOUSLY pushed, WHY ARE YOU A COP???!!!!! To all the great cops out there, CALL THESE SORRY EXCUSE FOR HUMANS OUT!! https://t.co/xT31LwaVZr — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 5, 2020

Here’s the problem with what you’re saying (if it was fake) NOT ONE of those cops knew anything in that moment other than an elderly man was pushed down and now there’s blood on the ground and he could be dying. Unless these are special, magical cops that know all 🙄 #WakeUp https://t.co/feqHurWpah — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 5, 2020

Take your helmet off and help the MAN !!!! pic.twitter.com/oZL0QBSvrZ — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) June 5, 2020

Just watch.. No comment needed.. he’s bleeding.. smh https://t.co/YTlgINv0AT — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 5, 2020

The poor old man in the video below was resported to “trip and fall” by the police even though in the video you can clearly see him being pushed. The officer who shoved him is “Aaron Tolgalski” and needs to be fired and charged immediately. https://t.co/ExLOFW7VXL — Zedd (@Zedd) June 5, 2020

READ MORE: ‘Get your knee off our necks’: George Floyd protests calm in U.S. as 1st memorial held

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after former police officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

The video in Buffalo shows the majority of the officers march past after the man falls, though the officer who pushed him with a baton starts to lean over him before he is motioned away by another officer. Someone is heard calling for a medic.

The radio station reported that two medics came forward and helped the man into an ambulance. Police later said that a man was injured after tripping and falling, the radio station said.

But after viewing the video, Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood ordered an investigation and suspended the two officers, Brown said.

READ MORE: ‘Defunding’ police and funding mental health resources will save lives, experts say

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter that he spoke with the Mayor Brown and agreed that the officers involved should be suspended, pending a formal investigation.

He wrote,”Police Officers must enforce – NOT ABUSE – the law.”

This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful. I've spoken with Buffalo @MayorByronBrown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended pending a formal investigation. Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law. https://t.co/EYIbTlXnPt — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 5, 2020

The 75-year-old victim was in stable but serious condition at Erie County Medical Center Hospital in Buffalo, Brown said.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

