Dr. Bernice King Says People Often Misuse Her Father Martin Luther King Jr.’s Words: ‘Nothing Is More Frustrating Than That’

Dr. Bernice A. King spoke about how her father Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous quotes are often taken out of context during an appearance on Thursday’s “Tonight Show”.

King, who has organized a nightly protest for anyone who doesn’t want to or can’t join the physical ones, told Fallon, “In ’68 my father was one of the most hated men in America, and now he’s one of the most loved men in the world.

“So much so that people do take liberties and kind of take different quotes to fit their situation, and nothing is more frustrating for me than that.

“I say to people, ‘If you’re going to use his words, try to find the context of those words that he used them in.'”

King explained how her father’s “I have a dream” speech, as well as his quotes about riots, were among the ones often misunderstood.

She continued, “When he talked about riots being the language of the unheard, he was not justifying and saying that he endorsed riots. He was explaining where the riots are coming from.”

King also appears on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, where she speculates what her father would say in response to the protests following the death of George Floyd.

She discusses the seeds of knowledge her mother Coretta Scott King planted while growing up, including never making decisions in anger and letting go of the hate she harboured toward her father’s assassin and subsequently toward white people.

King also explains the scales of justice between white and Black people are not equal or equitable, and how we can work toward changing those systems.

