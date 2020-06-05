Cate Blanchett Reveals She Suffered A ‘Bit Of A Chainsaw Accident’ While In Lockdown

Cate Blanchett just casually mentioned on a podcast recently that she had a slight chainsaw accident.

Blanchett was chatting with former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard on “A Podcast of One’s Own” when she revealed she’d been using the power tool in her East Sussex, U.K., home during lockdown when things went awry.

The actress insisted, “I’m fine… I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t. Apart from the little nick to the head, we’re fine.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett And More Celebs Join Taika Waititi In Reading ‘James And The Giant Peach’

Gillard replied: “Be very careful with that chainsaw. You’ve got a very famous head, I don’t think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it.”

Blanchett has been quarantining with husband Andrew Upton and their children Dashiell, 18, Roman, 16, Ignatius, 12, and five-year-old Edith.

The star had taken a year off to help Dashiell with his exams but that plan was thwarted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Cate Blanchett Pitched Peter Jackson On A Cameo As A ‘Hairy Wife Woman’ In ‘Lord Of The Rings’

She said, “I took the year off ostensibly to be with him and support him through exam period and then all of this exam stuff evaporated [because of school closures] and I’m left with an 18-year-old who doesn’t really want to have anything to do with me!

“So it’s a little bit discombobulating but it’s a high-class problem, we’re all well.”

Blanchett added of having to home-school her youngest child, “I have a huge respect for the teaching profession. I always have.”