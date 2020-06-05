Jimmy Kimmel Brings Nurse On The Front Lines A ‘Star Wars’ Surprise In The Form Of Mark Hamill

Jimmy Kimmel is giving back to yet another #HealthCareHero.

On Thursday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host spoke remotely with San Diego nurse Chloe Ducose, who has been working on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

Apart from doing her best to help the fight against COVID-19, Ducose is also a massive “Star Wars” fan.

Asked how many times she’s seen the entire series from beginning to end, she responded coyly, “A lot. Let’s just put it that way.”

Kimmel then surprised Ducose by introducing her to actor Mark Hamill.

Luke Skywalker revealed himself from under a hood as the “Star Wars” theme music played. Ducose was shocked and speechless.

“Chloe. The Force is strong with you,” Hamill said, joking, “I applaud you for having seen the ‘Star Wars’ movies more than I have.”

Hamill connected with Ducose because he, too, lived in San Diego for a period.

“To me, I’m a pretend hero. You’re the real-life hero,” he told her as she began to cry.

“I’m getting heart palpitations,” she said.

Kimmel also thanked his guest by giving her a donation for $10,000 for her to spend however she wants. Her co-workers at the clinic will also be receiving vouchers to honour their work.

Not to be outdone, Hamill revealed that he is going to sign a beautiful replica lightsaber and send it to her.

“I want you to use it wisely,” he said. “If you go to any protests, please leave it at home.”