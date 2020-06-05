Alanis Morissette Reveals She Has Been ‘Unschooling’ Her Son

Alanis Morissette has revealed the unique method of teaching she uses for educating her children.

While appearing on The Late Late Show on June 5, host James Corden asked the Canadian singer how she has been dealing with homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morissette said that she and rapper husband Souleye were already “unschooling” their nine-year-old son Ever.

When Corden asked her to explain what unschooling is, she said: “It’s probably open to interpretation. I think everyone does it a little differently but unschooling is very child-led, not in that very charged, age-inappropriate way, but more that their tendencies, their creativities and their curiosities aren’t squashed. It’s making sure that there’s some physical, some social interactive way of going within and helping your children navigate the inner landscape and of their feelings and their thoughts.

She continued: “The only caveat is that it’s a 27/7 thing. It’s not like it’s between three and six.”

The Ottawa-born star also revealed that there’s no homework in the unschooling world. She added: “I think homework is a very odd concept.”

Morissette also discussed the legacy of her 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill.

“First of all, it’s fortuitous because I can perform it without cringing, that helps,” she joked.

Her new album Such Pretty Forks in the Road will be released July 31. Morissette performed a track from the album, “Diagnosis”.

