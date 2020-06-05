Anderson Cooper Almost Goes The Distance On ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ And Andy Cohen Accidentally Insults Jimmy Kimmel

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen still make the perfect “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” team.

On Thursday night, the duo continued their run on the revived game show with host Jimmy Kimmel, and Cooper managed to go surprisingly far.

The CNN host made it all the way to the final, million-dollar question but got stumped. He used his phone-a-friend to call up Kelly Ripa for help but time ran out before she could answer.

With Cohen in the hot seat, a question came up asking who was the last Oscars host before the show went “hostless”, so he of course turned to former Oscars host Kimmel for help.

“Here’s what I think,” Kimmel said. “I think this has been a humiliating experience. First of all, I can see that you’re both big fans. I hosted the Oscars twice in a row, and then they said, ‘Let’s never do this again.'”

Later, when Cohen needed help answering a question about Wilbur Scoville, he used Cooper as his lifeline after the CNN anchor asked whether he could weigh in.

But seeing the possible answers, Cooper admitted, “I wish you hadn’t done that.”

“Are you kidding me?” Cohen shouted, prompting a hilarious argument.