James Corden Gets A Lesson In White Privilege From A ‘Late Late Show’ Staffer

James Corden got an important lesson in white privilege on Thursday’s “Late Late Show”.

One of Corden’s writers, Olivia Harewood, told the host how he could use his inherited privilege as a tool for good.

The host began the clip by guessing his special tool was his “celebrity” or his “platform,” both of which Harewood denied.

RELATED: James Corden Fills In 21-Second Pause With More Hard-Hitting Questions For Justin Trudeau

She then said, “Actually the tool that you have is so powerful you’re probably not even aware of it…,” to which Corden responded, “Is it my charisma?”

Harewood insisted, “It’s your privilege, that’s what it is!… It’s something you inherited, not what you did wrong…”

Corden then said “I’m not privileged in any way” because his family weren’t rich, before Harewood said privilege instead meant “your skin colour didn’t make your life more challenging.”

RELATED: James Corden And ‘Late Late Show’ Band Leader Reggie Watts Break Down In Tears While Discussing Racism

Corden, who kept apologizing for making the segment all about him and his feelings, eventually said: “I have white privilege. There, I said it. I can handle that.”

Harewood then listed what he, as a privileged white man, could do to help.

See more in the clip above.