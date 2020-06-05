Hannah Brown Says Fans ‘Should Not Defend’ Her N-Word Slip

Hannah Brown wants to make it clear there is no excusing her use of the N-word.

Brown let the word slip when rapping along to DaBaby’s “Rockstar” on Instagram Live last month. She apologized after receiving backlash from Bachelor Nation stars and fans, and she continues to do so.

On Thursday, Brown shared a video of NFL star Emmanuel Acho explaining the history of the racial slur.

“It is SO important to me to tell y’all that there is no defending what I said,” the “Bachelorette” star said. “I hope this video helps you understand why you should not defend me, either.”