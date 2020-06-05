Ice-T And Bruce Hornsby Praise Protesters Dancing To Tupac

Tupac Shakur really brings people together.

On Thursday, musician Bruce Hornsby shared video of Black Lives Matter protesters in New Zealand dancing and singing together to the Tupac anthem “Changes”.

This is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/wK0LzNB9Ix — Bruce Hornsby (@brucehornsby) June 5, 2020

Hornsby has a personal connection to the 1992 song, which samples his own 1986 hit “The Way It is”.

Tupac’s song addresses police brutality against Black people, mass incarceration, the war on drugs, and more.

Rapper Ice-T retweeted it, commenting with irony:

Last week, Hornsby praised an updated cover of Tupac’s song by artist Polo G.

I think @Polo_Capalot’s update of Tupac’s “Changes” is very special. Very soulful and moving. Thanks, Polo G. pic.twitter.com/OZORrx3Z6u — Bruce Hornsby (@brucehornsby) May 26, 2020

Ice-T has been outspoken all week about the ongoing protests across America and the world, calling out police brutality.

You can’t make this shit up! Just watch… And TRY and justify it. https://t.co/r0VKfkpf5I — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 5, 2020