Ice-T And Bruce Hornsby Praise Protesters Dancing To Tupac

By Corey Atad.

Ice-T, Bruce Hornsby. Photo: CP Images
Ice-T, Bruce Hornsby. Photo: CP Images

Tupac Shakur really brings people together.

On Thursday, musician Bruce Hornsby shared video of Black Lives Matter protesters in New Zealand dancing and singing together to the Tupac anthem “Changes”.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Condemns ‘Brutal’ Police Tactics During Protests

Hornsby has a personal connection to the 1992 song, which samples his own 1986 hit “The Way It is”.

Tupac’s song addresses police brutality against Black people, mass incarceration, the war on drugs, and more.

Rapper Ice-T retweeted it, commenting with irony:

RELATED: Billie Eilish Takes Knee During Black Lives Matter Protest

Last week, Hornsby praised an updated cover of Tupac’s song by artist Polo G.

Ice-T has been outspoken all week about the ongoing protests across America and the world, calling out police brutality.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP