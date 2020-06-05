‘Dating Around’ Season 2 Trailer Follows More Single People On Their Quest To Find Love

Netflix’s “Dating Around” is coming back for a second season.

The new trailer has been released; a synopsis for the show reads, “Dating can be awkward… but it’s time to believe in love again.

“In this oh-so-real dating show, ‘Dating Around: Season 2’ follows six singles on their dating journey as they go on five different blind dates in New Orleans. Who will get a second date?”

The latest teaser sees one lady greeted with flowers for the first time, while another insists she needs a shot of tequila to get the party started.

“Everybody’s looking for the same thing, right?” one person asks, with many kisses taking place in the clip.

Find out what happens when the series launches on Netflix on June 12.