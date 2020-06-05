Diane Kruger On Black Lives Matter Movement ‘I Get It Now’

Diane Kruger has had a eureka moment.

The German-American actress and supermodel shared a Black Lives Matter post to Instagram on Thursday. The image shows a young Black girl holding a sign explained the meaning of Black Lives Matter.

It illustrates that Black Lives Matter does not exclusively mean “only” Black lives matter. It also explains that while all lives matters, “black lives are in danger” right now.

Kruger captioned the post, “I get it now.”