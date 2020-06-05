Meek Mill Calls Out Donald Trump On ‘Otherside Of America’

Meek Mill is channelling the Black Lives Matter movement in “Otherside of America”.

RELATED: Ice-T And Bruce Hornsby Praise Protesters Dancing To Tupac

Mill released a new song in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. The rapper, who has had his own encounters with law enforcement in recent years, held nothing back when rapping along to the thumping beat.

The song begins with an excerpt from Trump: “What do you have to lose? You’re living in poverty. Your schools are no good. You have no jobs. Fifty-eight per cent of your youth is unemployed. What the hell do you have to lose?”

Trump’s statements are then juxtaposed by Mill, who begins his verse with: “Reporting live from the other side of America.”

RELATED: Diane Kruger On Black Lives Matter Movement ‘I Get It Now’

Mill released his last album, Championships, in November 2018 to positive reviews.