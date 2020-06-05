‘Kim’s Convenience’ Star Andrew Phung Calls For Boycott Of W. Brett Wilson After ‘Racist Card’ Tweet

Comedian Andrew Phung is encouraging non-profit organizations to reject donations from philanthropist and entrepreneur W. Brett Wilson.

The “Kim’s Convenience” star took offence to a tweet by Wilson, which he deemed “terrible and offensive.”

Wilson had remarked on the proposed Green Line light rail transit in Calgary.

The project was a key election issue when Naheed Nenshi beat out rival Bill Smith to be re-elected as mayor in 2017.

If elected, Smith had declared his intentions to re-evaluate the $4.6 billion Green Line plans.

Rejecting the idea that Nenshi’s win represented public endorsement of the project, Wilson tweeted: “No. The NE voting block that rose up when [Nenshi] play[ed] the race card was what won the day. Smith’s views on the Green Line were irrelevant.”

In reaction to the tweet, Calgary-based actor Phung urged non-profit organizations to stop accepting Wilson’s money.

Calgary non-profits, this guy is the worst. Please stop taking his money. This, along with many of his comments, are terrible and offensive. Going forward I'm no longer emceeing/hosting events run by any organizations still receiving money from or are working with him. pic.twitter.com/Ko0G8AasOz — Andrew Phung (@andrewphung) June 4, 2020

“This, along with many of his comments, are terrible and offensive,” he said.

Phung added: “I’m no longer emceeing/hosting events run by any organizations still receiving money from or are working with him.”

Former “Dragon’s Den” star Wilson later took to social media to share a statement of apology to the Calgary mayor.

“I posted a thoughtless and inflammatory tweet about the 2017 Calgary municipal election that upset Mayor Nenshi and many others,” he said. “I apologize without reservation. My track record of support for Canada’s many forms of diversity is very strong. I look forward to future thoughtful and respectful debates with the mayor and council over the future of Calgary.”

