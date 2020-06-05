Pete Davidson Shares Details Of Real-Life Tragedy In His New Film ‘The King Of Staten Island’

Pete Davidson’s new film is deeply personal.

In an interview with “CBS This Morning”, the star of Global’s “Saturday Night Live” opens up about his semi-autobiographical new movie “The King of Staten Island”, directed by Judd Apatow.

“I just always wanted to show where I’m coming from,” Davidson says. “Pretty much how a tragedy affects a family. And, I think, there hasn’t been many of those movies that are, like, really honest and transparent.”

Davidson’s character in the film is similar to himself in many ways, including growing up on Staten Island, and losing his father, a firefighter, at the World Trade Center on 9/11. He says that he turned to comedy to cope.

“Pete’s just one of those guys, you see him and right away, you think that he’s gonna do great things,” Apatow says. “The important thing is that he’s just insanely funny.”

Talking about his life on Staten Island and dealing with depression throughout his life, Davidson says making the film has been “cleansing for me.

“I got everything I wanted out of it. I made a tribute to my mom and dad. And I got to face these things I’ve been avoiding for a really long time head-on. And I couldn’t ask for anything more, really.”