Emma Watson Shares The Books She’s Been Reading As Part Of Her Self-Education: ‘It’s An Essential Part Of Any Anti-Racist Journey’

Emma Watson is revealing some of the books she’s been reading as part of her self-education and her anti-racist journey.

Watson, who was criticized by some over her Black Out Tuesday posts earlier this week, explains in the post: “In 2016 I started @oursharedshelf, a bookclub to create conversations around intersectionality, feminism and equal rights and to profile feminist writers.

“Many of the writers and books we featured over the years are relevant to anyone wanting to understand that the struggle for racial justice has been a long one, that ALL Black Lives Matter and women’s voices are a vital part of any movement for change.”

The “Harry Potter” actress then lists off some of the authors for her followers to check out and read along with her.

Watson’s book recommendations include The Wretched of the Earth by Frantz Fanon, We Were Eight Years in Power by Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Discourse on Colonialism by Aimé Césaire.

The star’s recent post comes after she spoke about racism on Instagram in numerous messages.

She shared, “There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is not acknowledged nor accounted for. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly stitched into society. As a white person, I have benefitted from this.”

“Whilst we might feel that, as individuals, we’re working hard internally to actively tackle the structural and institutional racism around us. I’m still learning about the many ways I unconsciously support and uphold a system that is structurally racist.”