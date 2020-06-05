Tia Mowry Shares Emotional Post About Watching Her Mom Be Racially Profiled During Years On ‘Sister Sister’

Tia Mowry is opening up about her personal experiences growing up with a white father and a Black mother.

The actress, 41, took to Instagram on Friday to share an emotional post about how she witnessed the different levels of treatment between her parents, especially on the “Sister Sister” set.

“Growing up biracial, mom is black and dad is white, it was very clear to me seeing the privilege that my dad had as opposed to my mother,” she wrote. “Some examples, during our ‘Sister Sister’ days when travelling for work we would often fly first class. There were several times my mother was asked if she was in the right seat.”

The post comes amid the #BlackLivesMatter movement, which became trending on social media following the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s death prompted protests across the world, with millions of people coming together to condemn police brutality and racism.

“Another incident that stood out for me was when we were buying our first home as a family,” Mowry continued. “My mother walked in the house model with us asking for a brochure. A person had said the houses were sold out. My dad walked in and it was a different story.”

Adding, “My goal is to see change. This year has been a tough year. Several tears have been shed. However, a friend told me these tears will not be wasted. The love and support around the world has kept me going. A change is gonna come 🙏🏽.”

Mowry starred on the beloved sitcom with her twin sister Tamera between 1994 and 1999. “Sister Sister” ran for six seasons.