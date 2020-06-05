‘Law & Order: SVU’ Is Already Planning How It Will Address Death Of George Floyd

The death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests will be getting the “Law & Order” treatment.

In an interview on The Hollywood Reporter‘s “TV’s Top 5” podcast, “SVU” executive producer and showrunner Warren Leight confirmed the show will be taking its ripped-from-the-headlines approach to the current situation.

“I put together a new staff and I made a conscious effort to bring in new voices, fresh voices, different voices and it was a radically different writers room than we had seen, even than the ones I put together years earlier. There is a tendency, and I think we’re all becoming more aware of our responsibilities about that, to hire people you know,” Leight said of efforts to diversify the production.

“You’re putting together a writers team and you go out to the usual suspects, the agents push the usual suspects, and there’s an experience level you want your writers to have and because the usual suspects have that experience and the guys who found the doors closed to them don’t have that experience, it works against them,” he continued.

Speaking about how those new voices have affected the show, Leight said, “I think we’ve tried really hard in the last year to show how class and race affect the outcomes of justice in society, but I’m beginning to suspect ‘really hard’ wasn’t enough. This has to be a moment where people make themselves uncomfortable, where people in power have to make themselves uncomfortable.”

As for how he and the show’s team plan on addressing the death of George Floyd, Leight said, “There are ways, we will find our way in to tell the story. Presumably our cops will still be trying to do the right thing, but it will be harder for them and they will understand why it will be harder for them,” he said.