David Oyelowo Tearfully Expresses Racism His Dad Faced: ‘He Had Hot Coffee Thrown In His Face’

The scars of racism are all too fresh for David Oyelowo.

Oyelowo, 44, opened up on Instagram about the deeply troubling racism his family has experienced. The British-American “Selma” actor was born in Oxford, England. His father and mother are from Western Nigeria and Southern Nigeria, respectively.

“In a bid to pull myself out of the hole I have been in I’ve tried to look to the future, the future that my children will step into,” he said in an emotionally-charged video. “But in a bid to do that I have had to look at the past.”

Oyelowo went on to detail the vindictive and repulsive behaviour towards his father, Stephen.

“When he arrived in the U.K. people would check for his tail to see if he had one, he had coffee thrown in his face, hot coffee,” the actor said. “He was spat at, he couldn’t rent a place to live because it was ‘No Blacks, No Irish, No dogs.'”

“We eventually left the U.K. because to be perfectly frank it was a challenge being a black person in my industry there at that time,” Oyelowo continued. “But being someone who is optimistic I felt ‘you know what let’s keep moving forward.'”

Oyelowo was determined to build on the opportunities planted brick by brick by his parents. He got one such opportunity when he was cast as Martin Luther King Jr. in 2014’s “Selma”.

“I am going to build on what my dad gave me, on the opportunities the U.K. gave me, move to America and then played Dr. King in ‘Selma’, which was an amazing moment for me,” he asserted.

“And then got attacked for playing that role whilst being married to a white woman, and that became a whole other challenge to face, again along these racial lines,” he noted.

The story of George Floyd has empowered Oyelowo to speak out.

“This is not like losing one’s life like George Floyd, but I am trying to let you guys know who have reached out to me asking how I am just what it is we black people face, and you may not always know,” he said.

“The thing that has really brutalized me this week has been watching my eldest son, who graduated last week,” Oyelowo explained. “I was walking past his bedroom and I heard sobbing and I went in to see my son and he was broken because he didn’t quite understand the world he had graduated into, and I couldn’t give him any comfort.”

Adding, “We had the talk about how to interact with the police here in America, but George Floyd wasn’t resisting arrest, Amy Cooper decided to weaponize the police against a bird watcher in New York.”

Oyelowo still has hope, but there is work to be done.

“We are not safe, and even though I am an optimistic person I now look to my son having watched my father suffer what he suffered, some of what I have faced,” he said. “There is so much more I could tell you of what I have faced.”

“I want [a] world where my son doesn’t have to face those things,” he asserted. “So I am just recording this having just watched George Floyd’s funeral.”