Meghan Markle Makes Sweet Gesture In Archie’s Name, Discusses Coronavirus Crisis In Heartfelt Message

Meghan Markle made a sweet gesture in her one-year-old son Archie’s name as she wrote a message for the U.K. animal welfare charity Mayhew’s annual review.

Markle, who became patron of Mayhew in January 2019, penned the foreword for the organization’s release, with the charity sharing it online.

Our 2019 annual review is here – and it’s an end of decade special! 💜 Read stories of the animals and people we’ve helped and a special foreword from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, about the current challenges facing all of us. 👉 https://t.co/KEx56yMYTN pic.twitter.com/1sXJGPfoFy — Mayhew (@themayhew) June 5, 2020

She began the letter by saying, “As I write, the COVID-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilizing the lives of countless families across the U.K.

“I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times. What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew’s mission was made for moments like these. It’s not just about cats and dogs; it’s about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 16: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex meets “Foxy” during her visit to the Mayhew, an animal welfare charity on January 16, 2019 in London, England. This will be Her Royal Highnesses first official visit to Mayhew in her new role as Patron. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her message continued, “In the wake of COVID, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit. Mayhew has always understood this.”

She finished up by saying, “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers, staff, and students at Mayhew. As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need,” revealing her little one is a dog lover like his mom.

The message comes after Markle delivered a powerful speech against racism and spoke about George Floyd's death, as part of a surprise appearance for her former L.A. high school's virtual graduation ceremony.