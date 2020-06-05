Big Bird Gushes Over His ‘Sesame Street’ Pals In Sneak Peek At Apple TV’s ‘Dear…’

Big Bird is thankful for his friends.

In a new preview at Apple TV’s “Dear…”, the adorable yellow bird gushes about his “Sesame Street” pals and how they came together to help him rebuild his nest after it got destroyed in a hurricane.

“Every time I’m sitting in my nest, I think about how lucky I am to have such great friends,” Big Bird says in the new clip. “And when my friends are feeling sad or lonely or scared, I remind them that they can come see me and I can comfort them and I can help them not be afraid, because that’s what friends are for.”

Big Bird is one 10 stars featured in the new series for Apple TV, including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland and Jane Goodall.

“Dear…” will debut on Apple TV+ on June 5.