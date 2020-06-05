Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Resigns, Urges Bosses To Replace Him With A Black Candidate

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian confirmed he was resigning Friday.

Ohanian revealed the news on social media, saying he’d urged bosses to fill his board seat with a Black candidate.

He also said he was donating $1 million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

Ohanian, who married Serena Williams in 2017, shared in the clip: “Fifteen years ago I co-founded Reddit as a place for people to find community and a sense of belonging.”

“It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country,” he continued. “I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his Black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?'”

Ohanian, who shares 2-year-old daughter Alexis with his wife Williams, shared, “I have resigned as a member of the Reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a Black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate.”

“I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now.”

“To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.”