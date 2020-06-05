Cardi B, Lizzo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus And More Honour Breonna Taylor On What Would Have Been Her 27th Birthday

Breonna Taylor’s life is being remembered on Friday, June 5, on what would have been her 27th birthday.

Taylor died on March 13, when police stormed her Louisville apartment, with a no-knock warrant, shooting her eight times. Taylor worked as an EMT.

But now, people all over the world are demanding justice for her death, as well as George Floyd, who was killed last month while in police custody.

As of right now, the three police officers involved in Taylor’s shooting have not been charged.

To honour Taylor’s life and senseless killing, stars like Cardi B, Lizzo and Kelly Ripa are sharing tributes to social media.

“Happy Birthday #BreonnaTaylor,” Cardi B wrote to Twitter. “She looks so pretty and fine in this pic. Her story, it’s so sad and unfair and it almost didn’t get picked up by the media. Kentucky police department really tried to sweep her case under the rug, but got this BIG. The fight ain’t over till you get justice.”

Lizzo wrote, “Today would’ve been Breonna Taylor birthday. She should be here. Instead, she was murdered by police in what they’re calling a “clerical error”. They barged into her home without knocking and shot her in her sleep. She worked for us during the COVID pandemic, she was an innocent civilian. SAY HER NAME. DEMAND JUSTICE ON HER BIRTHDAY. NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE.”

Ripa shared Taylor’s photo to Instagram, writing, “Today would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. She was an award-winning EMT, and still months later, no arrests have been made for her death.”

And Julia Louis-Dreyfus says, “On her 27th birthday, please demand justice for Breonna Taylor.”

Take a look at what other stars had to say:

Today would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. She was an award-winning EMT and first responder in Louisville, KY, who loved helping her patients and her community. "She was an essential worker. She had to go to work," her mother, Tamika Palmer said of her dedication to standing on the frontlines of this pandemic. "She didn't have a problem with that." On the night of March 13th, the Louisville Metro Police executed a warrant, looking for drugs they never found, reportedly trafficked by a person who did not live with Breonna or in her complex-and whom they already had in custody. They sprayed her home with 20 rounds, shooting Breonna 8 times, killing her in her bed. Neither the Louisville Metro Police nor Mayor Greg Fischer have given her mother any answers. "Not one person has talked to me. Not one person has explained anything to me," Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, said in an interview. "I want justice for her. I want them to say her name. There’s no reason Breonna should be dead at all." Words by: www.justiceforbreonna.org @LMPD.ky, @MayorGregFischer, and @GovAndyBeshear – we are looking at you. #breonnataylor #justiceforbre

