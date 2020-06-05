Cardi B, Lizzo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus And More Honour Breonna Taylor On What Would Have Been Her 27th Birthday

Breonna Taylor’s life is being remembered on Friday, June 5, on what would have been her 27th birthday.

Taylor died on March 13, when police stormed her Louisville apartment, with a no-knock warrant, shooting her eight times. Taylor worked as an EMT.

But now, people all over the world are demanding justice for her death, as well as George Floyd, who was killed last month while in police custody.

As of right now, the three police officers involved in Taylor’s shooting have not been charged.

RELATED: Kevin Hart, Ludacris And More Celebs Call For Change After Attending George Floyd’s Memorial

To honour Taylor’s life and senseless killing, stars like Cardi B, Lizzo and Kelly Ripa are sharing tributes to social media.

“Happy Birthday #BreonnaTaylor,” Cardi B wrote to Twitter. “She looks so pretty and fine in this pic. Her story, it’s so sad and unfair and it almost didn’t get picked up by the media. Kentucky police department really tried to sweep her case under the rug, but got this BIG. The fight ain’t over till you get justice.”

Happy Birthday #BreonnaTaylor .She looks so pretty and fine in this pic.Her story it’s so sad and unfair and it almost didn’t get picked up by the media.Kentuky police department really tried to sweep her case under the rug,but got is BIG.The fight ain’t over till you get justice pic.twitter.com/LuZFu4tlFF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 5, 2020

Lizzo wrote, “Today would’ve been Breonna Taylor birthday. She should be here. Instead, she was murdered by police in what they’re calling a “clerical error”. They barged into her home without knocking and shot her in her sleep. She worked for us during the COVID pandemic, she was an innocent civilian. SAY HER NAME. DEMAND JUSTICE ON HER BIRTHDAY. NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE.”

Ripa shared Taylor’s photo to Instagram, writing, “Today would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. She was an award-winning EMT, and still months later, no arrests have been made for her death.”

And Julia Louis-Dreyfus says, “On her 27th birthday, please demand justice for Breonna Taylor.”

RELATED: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Is Already Planning How It Will Address Death Of George Floyd

Take a look at what other stars had to say:

Breonna Taylor would’ve been 27 years old today. The same age I am. But she was shot 8 times. Please join me in signing this petition and let’s get #JusticeForBreonnaTaylorhttps://t.co/KHAMSRMHuw — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 5, 2020

https://www.instagram.com/ddlovato/

🗣keep the same energy for #BreonnaTaylor 🗣DEMAND JUSTICE 🗣THE COPS BELOW KILLED HER IN HER SLEEP AND ARE ROAMING FREE👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/UbjKEeD4c6 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) June 5, 2020

Breonna Taylor would have been 27 today. She was sleeping in her bed on March 13th when police broke into her apartment without announcing themselves. Her boyfriend tried to defend himself not knowing it was police.… https://t.co/WfAdMlr6ha — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) June 5, 2020

Happy Birthday Breonna. Sending all my love and respect to your family on this your 27th birthday. #sayhernamebreonnataylor https://t.co/UqCm7OGQJ8 — Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) June 5, 2020

Let me try this one more time. The circumstances of Breonna Taylor's murder are truly horrendous. Please read and sign this petition to amount pressure towards justice. #BreonnaTaylor https://t.co/U67751gp2w — Hozier (@Hozier) June 4, 2020

I donated to #breonnataylor’s family today to honor her on her birthday. If you can help her family by donating please do so, if you can’t afford to donate, there are so many other things you can do to fight to bring her murderers to justice: https://t.co/Zf8lcsllRP — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) June 5, 2020

Say. Her. Name. Today would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. ❤️ Please celebrate her by demanding justice in her name. #BirthdayForBreonna • Art by @nikkolas_smith pic.twitter.com/GYyS4C8IpQ — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) June 5, 2020

There are many ways to help. Sign the petition, donate to Breonna’s family via Go Fund Me link, post birthday cards, make art, make noise, demand change: https://t.co/UCs4AeKKml! Happy Birthday, Breonna 💓#breday #breonnataylor #sayhername

Artist: Nick Mantle — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) June 5, 2020

I just signed a petition to stand with Breonna Taylor. You should too: https://t.co/vimORtrPv2 — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) June 5, 2020

Today would’ve been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. The police who killed her have still not been detained or arrested. Scroll for resources where you can text or call to affect change. Link in my bio for an instant… https://t.co/hn0nnTcjvw — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) June 5, 2020

Just donated again in honor of what should have been #BreonnaTaylor’s 27th birthday – match me at the link below if that’s something you can do, if not you can sign the petition or follow instructions on how to help with a phone call or social post- many ways to take action 💕 pic.twitter.com/13nzodZ3LI — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) June 5, 2020

Today is Breonna Taylor’s birthday. Here are two actions you can take. See thread below. ⬇️ https://t.co/xqEHuTJe8F — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) June 5, 2020

Today Breonna would’ve been celebrating her 27th birthday but instead she was murdered in her bed by police that are calling it a “clerical error” let’s demand justice for her today and here’s how 👇🏾👇🏾#BreonnaTaylor #BreonnaTaylorBirthday pic.twitter.com/uHZgPxzvKr — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 5, 2020

Today, Breonna Taylor should have been celebrating her 27th birthday. It has been 84 days since she was brutally killed by police officers. None of them have yet been charged with her murder. We demand justice. NOW. pic.twitter.com/japnwRyFk4 — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) June 5, 2020

Breonna Taylor should have turned 27 today. She was murdered in her home by police officers who continue to walk free. We won’t stop fighting until justice is served. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/BgRx8W9azE — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 5, 2020

Today should have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. But her life was horrifically taken by officers who still have not been charged 84 days later. Keep up the calls for justice. #SayHerName — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 5, 2020

Breonna Taylor should be turning 27 today. But like so many Black people in America, she was murdered by police. In her memory, we must do the fierce work necessary to secure justice and real reform. The officers who took her life must be held accountable. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 5, 2020

Breonna Taylor would have been 27 years old today. She isn’t, because three Louisville cops shot her to death in her own bedroom. No arrests have been made. I wrote last month about the slain EMT and why she was essential, long before the pandemic arrived. https://t.co/9O91ISvC9s — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) June 5, 2020