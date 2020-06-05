Johnny Depp Shares Message Demanding Change After ‘Senseless’ Death Of George Floyd

Johnny Depp has shared an emotional statement in reaction to the death of George Floyd.

The “Pirates Of The Caribbean” star took to social media this week to post a video of his friend Killer Mike making a powerful speech about racism.

Alongside the clip, Depp also shared some strong words about the situation in America right now.

“As the majority of American people, our global community and our extended family of humans helplessly watched a man die on television”, he began. “I too, was exposed to the atrocity of blatant barbarism, ruthless cruelty and unmitigated lack of humanity. A handcuffed man, pleading for his life lay prone with the full weight of a man sworn to defend the peace on his neck.”

RELATED: Alice Cooper Wants Hollywood Vampires Cohort Johnny Depp To Play Him In A Biopic

Depp continued: “The victim of this heinous act of cowardice, George Floyd, told the officers that he could not breathe. As he called for his dead mother, how could our collective hearts not break as his face was ground and mashed firmly into the pavement by those sworn to protect him, and all of us?”

“There is no way to make sense of what is senseless. There is no way to restore a life that has been taken. Just as there is no way to unbreak a heart that is broken.”

RELATED: Johnny Depp Revisits Painting He Started 14 Years Ago

After telling fans that “racism and the ignorance inherent in such judgmental ugliness that it gives birth to, is no longer an option”, he added: “THERE MUST BE A CHANGE!!! DEMAND IT!!!!”

Urging followers to heed the words that his Run the Jewels star friend delivered during a press conference in Atlanta, Depp said: “I beg everyone to listen to the remarks of this true statesman. True statesmen have never been so needed, and they’ve never been in such short supply.”

RELATED: Court Rules Johnny Depp Can Use Former Amber Heard Employee’s Testimony In Libel Case