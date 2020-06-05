Rachel Lindsay Says It’s ‘Embarrassing’ To Be Associated With ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Over Its Lack Of Diversity

Rachel Lindsay is demanding change in “The Bachelor” franchise.

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Shares ‘Peaceful’ Experience Protesting The Death Of George Floyd

In a recent interview with Page Six, the former “Bachelorette” opened up about being the franchise’s only Black lead since the show’s debut in 2002.

“There’s been one person of colour in 40 seasons,” the 35-year-old said. “We have 45 presidents. There has been one person of colour. We are literally on par to saying that you are more likely to become the president of the United States than you are to be the lead of this franchise.”

She added: “That is insane.”

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Reveals Details Of Hannah Brown Phone Call About Her Use Of The ‘N Word’

The season 13 “Bachelorette” lead has never been one to shy away from speaking about racism in the U.S.

She recently joined protestors in Miami to fight against systemic racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Reacts To Rachel Lindsay Condemning Hannah Brown’s Use Of The N-Word

With the fight for justice ongoing, Lindsay admitted that she’s had a hard time being connected to the reality dating franchise.

“When I look at what’s happening in our country, and then I look at the franchise, I can’t continue to be affiliated… it’s embarrassing honestly at this point… to be affiliated with a franchise who is not on the right side of this,” she professed.

Continued Lindsay: “How can I sit back and be quiet, when I am a part of something that isn’t as supportive or doesn’t reflect who I am?”

“I just feel like if anybody is in my position, you couldn’t sit quiet about that. And I don’t think that anyone would fault me – a higher up in the franchise – for saying that.”

RELATED: Hannah Brown And Rachel Lindsay Planned To Discuss N-Word Controversy Live Together, Source Says

The attorney shared that she acknowledges that Bachelor Nation, and the rest of the world, knows that it’s time for the show to “stop making excuses” in regards to representation.

“I don’t know how you are a part of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise and you’re watching what’s happening in our country right now and you don’t self reflect that you’ve been part of the problem,” she stated. “You continue to perpetuate this type of behaviour when you’re putting out something that is very whitewashed and doesn’t have any type of colour in it and you’re not trying to be effective and change that so I think that they have to, at this point, give us a Black Bachelor for season 25. You have to. I don’t know how you don’t.”