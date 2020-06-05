Jeremy Pope Says Pride Parade ‘Helped Me Stand On My Own’

Jeremy Pope says his first attendance at a Pride parade instilled him with a powerful sense of confidence.

The “Hollywood” actor spoke with Variety about the cancellation of Pride festivities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pope, 27, explained how the Pride parade helped him stand on his own as an openly gay man.

“A bunch of us are all trying to get creative and find ways to still be in support just so we can feel the love because that’s one thing I walked away with when I did my first pride, was I felt so much love and support,” Pope said. “And it helped me stand on my own.”

“So if anything,” he continued. “Let’s try to find a way to give that and to share that during this next month.”

Pope also touched on a sex scene he and Jake Picking have in Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix show “Hollywood”.

“I remember our first days working together was our scene where we meet and we’re intimate, and that was my first, on-camera sex scene and his as well,” Pope said. “We just really had to be like, ‘I need you to hold my hand through this because this is very scary.’”