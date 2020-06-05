Wanda Sykes Explains Why It’s So Important For White People To Condemn Racism

Wanda Sykes wants white people to know that Black people “can’t do it alone.”

On Thursday, the comedian appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked about the lengthy video she posted to Instagram earlier this week calling on white people to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

RELATED: Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Resigns, Urges Bosses To Replace Him With A Black Candidate

“I was already just so frustrated and angry,” Sykes told Kimmel. “And we’re just tired of this, man. It’s like we just keep going back in this same thing over and over again. And I think this one, it just, it was it. It was like, enough.”

She continued, “And I just had to say something, you know? It’s like, we can’t do it alone. If we’re out there marching and asking for change, you know, we need white people to do it. We need white people to tell white people to stop being racist. Because when we do it, obviously it’s not working.”

Talking about how important it is to have white people coming out to the fight, Sykes added, “It’s like the person that’s kicking your butt. You can’t ask us, ‘Hey, why can’t you make them stop kicking your butt?’ It doesn’t work like that.”

RELATED: David Oyelowo Tearfully Expresses Racism His Dad Faced: ‘He Had Hot Coffee Thrown In His Face’

Kimmel expressed that he hopes with these protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, things might begin to change.

“Oh, this is different. You can feel it. You can feel this is different,” Sykes responded. “Like you said, you see white people out there. And I guess we just had to tell y’all, ‘Hey, it’s okay. You can march. Just because it’s ‘black lives matter’ doesn’t mean we don’t want you involved. We need you involved.’ And I see that.”